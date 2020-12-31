Snowstar back to hitting the slopes after a tough year

After almost closing in September, Snowstar Winter Park in Andalusia has founded new life with new management, new renovations and new customers. Doug Harper and his wife bought the ski resort and made some renovations.

Now the park is receiving calls off the hook from customers who just want something to do. Snowstar has been in the Quad Cities for 40 years, and this year they are taking some Covid-19 precautions. Customers can’t eat or drink inside and must wear a must while at the park.

Since the resort is receiving so many calls, customers must make reservations before coming to Snowstar.