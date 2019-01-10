Special Report: Students break silence about bullying in QC schools Video Video

It's an on-going battle: combating bullying in and out of the classrooms, and the rise of social media brings a whole new wave of problems.

It no longer stops at name calling. It's physical fights, cyber attacks and doing whatever it takes to be a social media sensation.

In a Local 4 News special report, we took an in-depth look at bullying among local teens. We went straight to kids themselves, who say they were bullied, beaten, and how it changed who they are today.

And specialists break down the long-term effects on kids, and how you can help break the cycle of bullying before it's too late.

SPECIAL REPORT: We first shared the story of 16-year-old Cloe White last November. At the time, White had stitches and a bruised face after she says she was attacked by a bully in gym class.

White went on to say that what hurt the most was being forced to relive the moment over and over again on Snapchat.

"I just don't want it to happen to somebody else," White said back in November.

It's the latest trend among teens: physical fights for internet fame.

It's something Katie Mahl, an 8th grader at a local junior high, says she's seen first-hand in her school's hallways.

"It's like for views or whatever," said Mahl. "You're kind of accepted into this 'cool kid' group if you get into fights with other people."

She says rather than asking for help, students will record the fights on their phones.

"It's a really big problem...It's getting to the point where it's happening all the time."

She says while she and her friends steer clear of the fighting, some of her friends are still scared of being beaten up at school.

Mahl added that while oftentimes the fights break out between people who know each other, sometimes they're random.

One concerned parent even sent Local 4 News a few Instagram accounts solely dedicated to videos of teens fighting all over the country.

"They do it because they want attention," said Mahl. "If there wasn't social media or Snapchat...I don't think they'd do it."

Naomi Haines is a sophomore at an area high school and says during her freshman year, she was bullied for being homeschooled growing up. She says while she's not the target of bullying anymore, the feelings left behind never really go away.

"When I'd walk through the halls I'd see them laughing...I'd hear them say something...I pretend like it doesn't bother me but it does," said Haines.

At one point, Haines says students even told her to commit suicide.

"I would get several messages to end my life a day," she said.

She says while she eventually turned to her school's administration at the request of a friend, she didn't feel like the consequences for bullying were harsh enough. Haines added that she thought the policies around the problem should be stricter.

"That's what you should be getting suspended for," she said. "Not Juuling in the bathroom."

That was a feeling of frustration felt by almost every student Local 4 News spoke to.

Learning Supports Specialist, Ellen Reilly, says she understands the frustrations felt by both students and parents faced with bullying. But she says while it's not one solution fits all, she believes in some cases, a 'safety plan' would have a bigger impact than a school suspension.

"I think that putting that student on a safety plan is probably a lot more effective, and trying that approach first before suspending," said Reilly. "Making them have to have an adult with them in the hallway all the time, and eat lunch with them, check in and out of the office..."

Reilly says while there are legitimate cases of bullying, oftentimes it's misdefined.

"While all bullying is bad behavior, not all bad behavior is bullying," said Reilly. Which is why she says different cases call for different consequences.

Reilly says one of the biggest obstacles they face in the schools, and at home, is kids gaining access to social media are younger than ever before.

"They have much earlier access to inappropriate behavior," she said.

Which is why Reilly says parents and guardians need to continue to have conversations with their kids at home.

"We need to be talking about it much more, and it doesn't need to be talking about bullying per se, it's 'how do we act towards other people if you don't agree?'"

The teens that spoke to Local 4 News say they're hoping to help by supporting their friends and fellow students who are facing similar struggles.

One student, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were bullied for their appearance.

"One time there was this boy who just came up to me and called me 'bucktooth'...and I just broke down."

They said after their own struggle with bullying, they're tried to be kind to others and encourage others to speak up.

"I see bullying at my school 24/7," they said. "A few days ago I had to help a friend with a bullying issue because she was too scared to say anything."

For Haines, she says while she can't help but feel a sense of relief that she's no longer the target of bullying, she also tries to stand up for those who are. And she says if more of her classmates would speak up, rather than hit record on their phones, they could make a difference.

"I think they're all thinking like 'wow, this is messed up' and they just don't have the guts to stand up," said Haines. "But if one person does it, they're all like more likely to join in."

Reilly says these students have the right idea, saying while advice from adults can be helpful, it's peers supporting peers that seems to be most effective.

"When they reach out and say something, there's something about that, that is really very healing for students and very helpful for them," said Reilly. But she says it doesn't stop with the students. She says it's the responsibility of the adults to handle bullying.

And they say when it comes to fighting back against bullying, sometimes a little kindness packs the biggest punch.

WEB EXCLUSIVE:

As part of our Local 4 News special report on bullying, we sat down with Daniel Campbell, a therapist at Vera French in Davenport.

He echoed some of the same things we mentioned in our story, saying one of the biggest obstacles with modern-day bullying, is social media.

"Not only are you gaining popularity among the maybe few hundred of your classmates, now you're being seen among thousands, or maybe hundreds of thousands, potentially," said Campbell.

And he says it's having those hurtful things documented online that can have a long-term impact.

"Now you can go back and look and see some of the most horrible moments of your life," he said.

He says curbing these behaviors starts with conversations at home.

"All that starts with the parents. Teaching them and talking to them about it, being open and honest with them, and keeping their hand on the pulse of what's going on."

And he added that sometimes it's not about punishing the bad behavior, but the exact opposite.

"Looking for ways to reward the good behavior more so than punish bad behavior," said Campbell "You know, praise your child when they get along with others. When they come back from school and the teacher says 'you know what? No incidents today and actually Timmy played really well,' give them huge praise for that."

And lastly, he says if we continue to have these conversations with kids, we'll be able to change the narrative around bullying in the future.

"I think that there's a shift coming where people are more conscientious of it and respond to it quicker."

CODES OF CONDUCT: If you want to take a closer look at your school's bullying policy, we've shared links to a few of them below.

Pleasant Valley High School

Pleasant Valley Elementary School

Rock Island-Milan School District

Bettendorf High School

Davenport Central High School

RESOURCES: If you or someone you know is struggling with bullying we've shared a few links below to resources available to help.

StopBullying.gov

National Bullying Prevention Center

American Society for the Positive Care of Children