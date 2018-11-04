Stabbing in Burlington early Sunday morning

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police responded to a stabbing that occurred at 1005 Court Street in Burlington at 1:15 AM Sunday morning.

When police arrived they found a 36 year old man that had stab wounds to his neck and face.

The victim was transported to a medical center for treatment.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrived at the scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department

Criminal Investigations Division at 319-753-8366 or CrimeStoppers at 319-753-6835