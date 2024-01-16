Eight Illinois communities will split almost $2.4 million in grants to increase access to outdoor recreation. The grants come from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and will be administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The LWCF program can provide up to half of a project’s funds. When added to the investment of local matching funds, over $5.4 million in local park land will be acquired statewide.

Locally, the Elba-Salem Park District in Knox County received $10,000. The district plans to acquire four acres of property adjacent to the park that is no longer being used as a railroad and add it to the current park consisting of approximately 6.35 acres. The property must be excavated to make it flat and usable. Adding the property to the park will add space to put in a gravel parking area, plant trees and expand future recreational opportunities.

“IDNR is excited to play a small role in helping these exciting outdoors projects become reality,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Conserving and protecting our land, water, and recreational opportunities is critical ensuring future generations have access to nature and the outdoors.”

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 was enacted to preserve, develop and ensure access to outdoor recreation facilities to strengthen the health of U.S. citizens. The law created the Land and Water Conservation Fund within the U.S. Treasury as a funding source. The LWCF program receives its revenue from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.