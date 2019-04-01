Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
State Legislature
Rezin mulls 2020 run against Underwood
Progressive income tax ballot question advances in House
Lawmakers condemn Van Pelt’s pot profiteering
Senator charges to reveal “what cannabis companies are viable”
Carroll defies Pritzker’s progressive tax
More State Legislature Headlines
Barickman balks at expunging criminal records for drug dealers
Sports gambling negotiations advance in statehouse
Capital infrastructure plan includes $2.4B tax hike
Pritzker to attend memorial for synagogue victims
Report: Pritzker tax break under federal investigation
GOP vendor made secret payments to Durkin’s right hand man
Manar defends Pritzker’s budget, explains teacher shortage, backs Dirksen-Londrigan
Pritzker spars with Republicans over progressive tax
Business, labor combine to back gas tax increase
Democrats promote Pritzker’s progressive income tax plan