HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher Barnes failed to navigate a left-hand curve, went into the east ditch, and rolled into the cornfield.

Barnes was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers, 37-year-old Joseph Holobovich and 30-year-old Jacob Bastian, were transported from the scene by West Bend EMS to the Emmetsburg Hospital. Their conditions have not been released by the ISP.

All three men are from Humboldt.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.