BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people died in northeast Iowa Wednesday night after the minivan they were in collided with a train.

It happened near the intersection of Packard Avenue and Pioneer Place around 9:29 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. That’s about eight miles northwest of Clarksville.

The report said the minivan was traveling southbound on Packard Ave. when it collided with a train car. Two people inside the van died. The ISP has not released their names.

The investigation into the accident continues.