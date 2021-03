2 members of Iowa State crew team drown after boat capsizes

The body of a second Iowa State University student has been recovered from Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County on Monday morning.

Five members of the ISU crew team were aboard a boat when it capsized on the lake on Sunday. Three of the people on the boat were able to swim to safety, a fourth person drowned.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the people aboard the boat.

— WHO

EARLIER UPDATE: The search resumed Monday for a missing Iowa State University student a day after a school crew club boat capsized during practice on a lake, killing another crew member.



The students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when the scull capsized, the university said. Three members were rescued by people who live around the lake, officials said, and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day.



The search for the missing student was called off Sunday night.



The three students who were rescued were treated at an Ames hospital. The names of the students had not been released by Monday morning.



The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization. Members typically practice on Sunday afternoons, according to the club’s website, but also hold early-morning practices during the week.



Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons said winds at the time of the accident were around 20-25 mph (32-40 kph), which made conditions on the lake “pretty rough.” With air temperatures at the time of the accident around 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius), the water would have been cold enough for hypothermia to set in within minutes.



Little Wall Lake is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Ames.



University President Wendy Wintersteen said in a written release that the accident has left the Iowa State community heartbroken.



“At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends,” Wintersteen said. “We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time.”

— The Associated Press