26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks, including 6 in our area

More than 25 Illinois schools are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, mostly in districts that are complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask executive order.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday identified 26 schools with COVID-19 outbreaks, including six in our viewing area.

The outbreaks include those that have been identified by the school’s local health department to have at least two COVID-19 cases among people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and come from different households.

Most of the schools reported fewer than five cases. That list includes Bicentennial Elementary School and United Township High School in Rock Island County, Central Junior High School and Geneseo High School in Henry County and ROWVA High School in Knox County.

Colona Grade School in Henry County is listed as having 5-10 cases.

Carlyle School District 1 east of St. Louis, Missouri, which is on the state’s list of school districts refusing to comply with the indoor mask mandate, reported 16 or more. The only QC connection there is the high school’s 65-56 win over Alleman in the 1989 Class A basketball final.