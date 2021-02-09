35 More COVID-19 Deaths, 713 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 35 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 713 new cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths likely did not occur during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 325,379.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 5,145 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,098 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 35 long-term care facilities in Iowa, a decrease of eight facilities since Monday.

There are 327 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s up nine from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 40 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 67 are in intensive care and 29 are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,200 inpatient hospital beds available and 406 ICU beds available. There are also 930 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 8.5%. That is down 0.3% from the day before.

These results stem from testing of 1,498,123 individuals thus far.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 296,441 are recovered.

A vaccine dashboard is now available on the IDPH’s website to keep track of the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. As of Tuesday, 90,540 people have received both doses of the vaccine while 166,952 people have gotten the first dose.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.