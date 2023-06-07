Three adults and a juvenile are in custody after a Bushnell, Ill. man was found dead in his home.

On June 2, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 agents were asked to conduct a death investigation in the 600 block of Osbourne Street in Bushnell. During the investigation, Travis Purden, 43, was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds. After an extensive investigation, including reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting interviews, Davin M. Purden, 18, and Nicholas C. Lafary, 17, were identified as suspects.

On June 4, arrest warrants were issued for Davin Purden and Lafary, and on June 5, ISP took both into custody on charges of first degree murder, a class M felony. They were booked into the McDonough County Jail. Davin Purden was given a $2,000,000 bond, 10% to apply. Lafary was charged as an adult and given a $2,000,000 bond, 10% to apply. ISP also took Patricia J. Purden, 37 of Bushnell, and a 17-year-old girl into custody for obstructing justice (Class 4), where they are awaiting a bond hearing.

Nicholas Lafary (ISP) Patricia Purden (ISP)

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.