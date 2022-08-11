AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating the death of an Iowa State University student.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue Wednesday on a report of a deceased person. Police say an autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Police are not releasing the name of the person who died yet so they can notify family members first. There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

Iowa State University issued a statement Wednesday about the death.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of an Iowa State University student who was found today at a Welch Avenue apartment complex off campus. This is a tragic loss, and our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim.” Iowa State University officials

Counseling is being offered to students. More information on how to access those services can be found here.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133.