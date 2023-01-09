Applications will soon be open for Summer Youth Internship jobs across Iowa.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that $379,000 will be available for Future Ready Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program grants, which create programs for kids in Iowa between the ages of 14 and 24 that help prepare them for high-demand careers. Applications for the program will be accepted here beginning January 16 and the deadline for applying is February 28 at noon. There will be a webinar on January 17 at 1 p.m. to spotlight the grants and answer questions on the application process. Click here to register. Click here for information on the application and grant process.



“One of the most important steps we can take as a state is to support our youth with meaningful opportunities that prepare them for future employment in Iowa,” said Governor Reynolds. “These grants not only help our youth by exposing them to high-demand careers, they focus that support on those who may already face barriers to employment. I encourage employers, nonprofits, and eligible organizations to apply for this great opportunity.”



Eligible applicants for Iowa’s Summer Youth Internship Program include nonprofits, educational institutions, employers and community organizations. The target audience for participants includes high school students who are at risk of not graduating, kids who are from low-income households, those from communities underrepresented in the Iowa workforce, or those who otherwise face barriers to success in the labor market.



“Summer internships continue to be a valuable asset for our youth, as well as the employers and organizations that sponsor their workforce experience,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We continue to support unique ways to build Iowa’s pipeline. Offering this grant early in the year will help maximize opportunities for overall recruitment.”



(iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov)



Awarded funds may be used to support the following:

Participant wages of at least $12/hour

Participant compensation because of completing the program

Training resources, including curriculum, internet access and software

Program supplies and materials, including uniforms, computers, books, tools and consumable items; less than $5,000 per item

Direct transportation costs for participants and trainers

Program coordination, such as wages for day-to-day staff who directly support program participants

Administrative costs that are limited to 10%

Applicants are strongly encouraged to co-enroll Summer Youth Internship participants with the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Youth Program in their local area. More information on these programs can be found here.