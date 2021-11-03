Central Iowa couple arrested on sexual exploitation of minor charges

ANKENY, Iowa — After a year-long investigation, Ankeny Police have arrested two people on multiple sexual exploitation charges.

Forty-three-year-old Todd Schulz from Polk City and 43-year-old Aimee Staudt from Van Meter face charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, sexual exploitation, child endangerment and invasion of privacy.

Ankeny police launched an investigation after receiving tips from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Detectives say Schulz and Staudt were in a relationship and knew their victims.