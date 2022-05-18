CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for threatening members of Congress and to commit violence at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman sentenced Louis Capriotti, 47, of Chicago Heights to 37 months in prison Tuesday. Capriotti pleaded guilty last fall to transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He has been in federal custody since his Jan. 12, 2021, arrest.

Capriotti in November and December 2020 left threatening messages on the voicemail systems of members of Congress during which he falsely stated that he was an active U.S. Marine and referred to certain members of Congress as “terrorists.”