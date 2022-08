PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and the boy was thrown from the UTV.

Paramedics took him to a Sioux City hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

The accident remains under investigation.