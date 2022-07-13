DES MOINES – It’s been a few weeks since the CDC recommended that children aged 6 months to 5 years old get vaccinated for covid. Now clinics across the state are receiving the vaccines for children.

Dr. Amy Shriver MD, a Pediatrician at Blank Children’s Hospital said that clinics around the state ordered doses of the vaccines for children as soon as the CDC made its recommendation.

“Now we’re all waiting for those vaccines to arrive in our clinics” Dr. Shriver said, “There’s always a bit of a delay when an announcement is made in terms of how you obtain those vaccines but they’re on their way.”.

Dr. Shriver has seen many parents hesitate to get their children vaccinated but advises that even if they have had covid before, they get vaccinated anyways.

“Most infections in your kid will not be that serious,” Dr. Shriver said, “However there is a possibility that your child could die from covid. I think anytime as a parent and your child is at risk of dying and there is something you can do to prevent it, you should do that thing.”.

For children aged 6 months – 5 years old, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require multiple doses over the course of 1-2 months. This means that if parents want their children to be fully protected by the time school starts in the fall they need to start getting their child vaccinated now.

Dr. Shriver said that she’s seen lots of parents ask questions about the covid vaccine for their children, and that its a good thing for them to be curious.

“I want all families out there to know that its okay to have questions and its okay to ask those questions” Dr. Shriver said, “Your pediatricians are ready to answer those questions as are you family practice doctors and your nurse practitioners and other healthcare providers.”.