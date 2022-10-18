The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is now accepting applications for Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants for 2023. This program matches up to $25,000 per project to help farmers, businesses and nonprofits increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings.

“Iowa farmers have a longstanding tradition of producing high-quality food and Choose Iowa is all about connecting consumers to the great products that Iowans are growing, raising, processing and marketing every day,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Choose Iowa grants will provide resources and support for farmers, small businesses and nonprofits to make investments that will assist them with diversifying their product offerings, tapping into new markets, and shortening supply chains. Choose Iowa is a win-win for both Iowa producers and consumers.”

Applicants can use the grants to try new processing, packaging and/or sales techniques that add value to the goods they produce. A dairy farmer could invest in on-farm processing or packaging equipment to sell cheese at grocery stores and farmers markets. Funding can also be used for employee training and continuing education programs. Last year, the grant program received 113 applications totaling over $2 million in requests. Thirteen applicants were chosen to receive grants, including dairy farms, direct-to-consumer meat businesses, a food hub, a CSA and a brewery.

Individuals, businesses and nonprofits that are currently living or operating in Iowa may apply for the Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants. Preference will be given to small to medium size businesses. Details about the grant program, including financial matching requirements, application, and eligibility, are available by clicking here. Applications should be submitted through the online portal and are due by 5 p.m. on December 15, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced in early 2023.

Questions about the Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grant can be emailed to chooseiowagrants@iowaagriculture.gov.