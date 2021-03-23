Correctional Officer, Nurse Dead in Attack by Inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary

ANAMOSA, Iowa – A correctional officer and a nurse at the Anamosa State Penitentiary have died following an assault by an inmate Tuesday morning.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections the assault happened in the prison’s infirmary around 10:15 a.m. The department says an inmate attacked several staff members and inmates.

The inmate who launched the attack was restrained by other security staff.

First aid efforts were attempted on the injured prior to paramedics arriving.

The department says the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The names of the deceased are not being released until family members can be notified. The identity of the inmate who perpetrated the assault has not been released.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

UPDATE 1:53pm

Governor Reynolds has released a statement on the fatal assault of two employees at Anamosa State Penitentiary.

“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.” Governor Kim Reynolds

The Governor will order flags be lowered to half-staff at statewide buildings once more information is released on the victims.

UPDATE 2:23 PM

Danny Homan, President of AFSCME Council 61 – the union which represents correctional employees in Iowa – issued this statement on the deadly assault in Anamosa: