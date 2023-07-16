(Stacker) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Illinois using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Marion County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 37,781

#29. Schuyler County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 6,953

#28. Franklin County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 38,068

#27. Fayette County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 21,514

#26. Pike County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 14,923

#25. Cumberland County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 10,528

#24. Richland County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 15,876

#23. Clay County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 13,313

#22. Crawford County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 18,825

#21. Wabash County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 11,414

#20. Montgomery County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 28,482

#19. Stark County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 5,436

#18. Cass County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 13,058

#17. Jasper County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 9,324

#16. Greene County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 12,187

#15. Saline County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 23,869

#14. Hancock County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 17,750

#13. Perry County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 21,158

#12. Edgar County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 16,998

#11. Wayne County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 16,250

#10. Brown County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 6,330

#9. Lawrence County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 15,465

#8. Hamilton County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 8,021

#7. Henderson County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 6,485

#6. Scott County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 4,923

#5. White County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,959

#4. Alexander County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 5,488

#3. Edwards County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 6,233

#2. Pulaski County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 5,279

#1. Gallatin County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 5,038