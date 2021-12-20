COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain high in Iowa ahead of holidays

DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations waned slightly over the weekend, but the state also saw an increase in new cases in the last week as well. That information comes from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest regular update on the pandemic in Iowa.

There were 788 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight. That’s a decrease of 22 patients since the last update on Friday. There are 171 patients in the ICU being treated for COVID-19; 85.2% of them are unvaccinated. Health officials have said since the vaccines were first released that they would prevent serious illness even if they didn’t prevent the disease — a fact that continues to be proven true by hospitalization statistics.

69.8% of those age 18+ in Iowa are ‘fully vaccinated’ according to IDPH.

In the last seven days the state of Iowa has confirmed 9,463 cases of the pandemic. In the last 14 days, 10.8% of those who were tested were positive for the virus.

To date, 7,680 Iowans have died from COVID-19. IDPH updates death statistics only on Wednesdays.