COVID tool tracks cases at school and campuses across Illinois

ST. LOUIS– There is a new tool to track COVID in real time for schools and campuses across the state. The Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) is behind the website.

The interactive website will help track coronavirus-related health and safety concerns. The information will be utilized by unions and communities to ensure safe learning and working conditions.

The IFT COVID tracker gathers data by crowdsourcing reports of health and safety violations and concerns identified by staff members, parents, and community members.

The IFT COVID tracker will also show all school-related outbreaks as reported on the Illinois Department of Public Health site.

Members are encouraged to submit reports of cases or unsafe conditions in their workplaces. Members are also urged to share their personal stories and concerns.

You can find the link to the IFT COVID tracker here.