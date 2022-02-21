GRIMES, Iowa – When you walk into the Hy-Vee in Grimes, you will find a helpful smile in every aisle, but you may also get a dose of positivity if you meet Shane Barber in lane one.

“I basically love helping people. I like to make their day bright. I like to make them smile, and I love my job,” said Hy-Vee cashier Shane Barber.

Barber is hard of hearing, but he calls himself deaf. However, he doesn’t allow his disability to hold him back. He has been with Hy-Vee for 12 years, but he became a cashier three years ago.

“At first, I might say that I was a little bit concerned about communicating with people, so I thought, well let’s just give it a try, you know, let’s try this, and so I got into the cashier role, and it ended being very successful.”

Since then, he has relied on his other senses. Barber uses a green light on the register to help him account for every purchase. He also uses signs to let customers know that he is hard of hearing, and he also has a notebook and pen that helps people come through his line to get their point across.

“It’s crazy because he can’t hear, but he has a sense of what customers what even though they can’t really communicate with him verbally,” said Hy-Vee Service Manager Franky Lo.

“He kind of just knows what they want just by reading his screen or their face their body language, which is crazy that he can easily pick that up.”

However, Barber was not always deaf. At six months old, he ran a high fever, and as a result, he lost his hearing. Later an audiologist confirmed he was deaf before he turned two years old.

“Yes, when I grew up, I tended to be very quiet,” said Barber. “But over the last two years, I feel much more outgoing. I love to chat with people. I love smiles on people’s faces, and it just makes me feel good. It makes my day too.”

His customers appreciate his kindness online, some even writing posts on social media.

“This is exactly what Hy-Vee is all about a helpful smile in every aisle,” said Barber.