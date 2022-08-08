DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing arson charges after police say he admitted to setting his mother’s home on fire Sunday morning.

Christian Franklin, 33, is charged with first-degree arson and reckless use of fire or explosives in connection with the fire in the 1000 block of 40th Street.

When crews from the Des Moines Fire Department arrived, they saw flames engulfing the garage and spreading. Franklin, his mother, and three dogs were able to escape the home uninjured, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly, but the home did sustain extensive damage.

Criminal complaints in the case state Franklin, who also lived at the home, “poured gasoline onto a vehicle that was in the garage and then ignited the fire with a candle.”

The documents also said Franklin admitted to investigators that he started the fire. Franklin’s mother witnessed him igniting the fire as well.

Franklin was booked into the Polk County Jail Sunday morning. A judge has set a bond of $20,000 and issued a restraining order prohibiting Franklin from contacting his mother.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for August 18.