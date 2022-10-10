PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing.

The victim did not have identification with him at the time of his death.

The Peoria County Coroner described the victim as white, in his late 40s-50’s, and is missing his bottom teeth. He has no identifiable tattoos or other distinguishable markings, and fingerprint testing yielded no results.

The man was wearing this necklace at the time of his death.

Anyone who may recognize the necklace/pendant, or may know who this man is, should call the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 309-669-2000.

This incident is currently being investigated by Peoria Police and the Peoria County Coroner’s office. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Sergeant Stevie Hughes at 309-494-8285, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 309-673-9000.