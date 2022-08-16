DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford seeking his eighth term in the U.S. senate, isn’t joining with some fellow Republicans to “defund” the FBI, following the agency’s actions last Monday at Mar-a-Lago, the resort owned by former President Donald Trump.

But he does want the affidavit containing investigatory information to go public so everyone knows the basis for FBI agents seizing documents.

“We don’t know enough and that’s one of the problems,” Grassley told WHO 13 during an interview at the Iowa State Fair Monday. “With this high profile and something that’s never been done before in the history of our country…it seems to me that we should have the affidavit that went with the warrant available so we know.”

But Monday the Department of Justice declined to make that warrant public and said that it “implicates highly classified material” and contains sensitive information about witnesses. The DOJ argues that releasing the information could damage the investigation.

