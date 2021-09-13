DPS: Human remains found in rural southeast Iowa, foul play not suspected

WEST POINT, Iowa – Human remains have been found on a rural property in southeast Iowa but law enforcement officials say there doesn’t appear to be any sign of foul play related to the discovery.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, human remains were found by a property owner in the area of 110th Street, West Point on the morning of September 5th. The property owner contacted local law enforcement and a search by the West Point Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation turned up no further human remains.

The West Point Fire Department, WPPD, LCSO, DCI, and a K-9 search and rescue organization conducted another search on September 8th and no other remains were found.

On September 11th, the property owner cleared the area of brush in order to help law enforcement officials in subsequent searches. The next morning, the property owner found additional human remains.

Law enforcement responded to conduct an investigation and located personal items that could be helpful in identifying the remains, but DNA testing will have to be conducted to confirm the identity. The family of the deceased will be notified once confirmation is complete.

The DPS says there appears to be no threat or danger to the public in relation to this incident.

No other information is being released currently.