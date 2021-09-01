DPS: Man with knife dead after being shot multiple times by officers in eastern Iowa

JONES COUNTY, Iowa – An investigation is underway in eastern Iowa where one person died after being shot multiple times by law enforcement officers responding to a 911 call Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at 23966 42nd Street in rural Martelle, which is about 20 miles east of Cedar Rapids. When deputies arrived, they found a large structure on fire and encountered an individual armed with a knife.

Several other law enforcement officers from other nearby agencies responded to the scene to assist. The DPS says the subject did not follow their orders to drop the weapon, and officers fired on them using non-lethal and lethal rounds.

The individual suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Their name has not been released while officials work to notify family members.

The DPS says two deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and three officers from the Anamosa Police Department fired their service weapons in the incident and a Linn County Sheriff’s deputy deployed non-lethal rounds. They have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, as is the procedure for an officer-involved shooting. Their names will be released following interviews with the DCI.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire at the scene while the DCI investigates the shooting.