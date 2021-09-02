Drought conditions improving across Iowa after a week of needed rain

IOWA — For the first time in months, no portion of Iowa is in “extreme drought” and the overall drought picture is improving for all regions.

The USDA drought monitor map released Thursday shows 71% of the state is still in some stage of drought, but that is down from 82% last week. Ten-percent of the state was in “extreme drought” to start last week but that figure dropped to zero this week after soaking rains hit areas of need in northern Iowa. Just 12% of the state is still in “severe drought, down from 33% last week.