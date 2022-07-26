Senator Dick Durbin said Tuesday he believes the work of the January 6 committee will have an effect on the midterms. Durbin said he thinks the committee’s findings will lead to more voters supporting a Democrat-controlled Congress.

“I think what we’re finding is that there are more and more people who favor a Democratic Congress in November,” Durbin said. “That goes against the historic trends which usually favor the party out of power. And I think the January 6 hearings have been part of it. People just cannot believe that the Republicans are refusing to acknowledge the obvious. Donald Trump inspired and really orchestrated the January 6 insurrection.”

He also said having a 50-50 split in the Senate, along with several absences due to COVID or other medical issues, makes passing bills and the Senate’s work much more challenging.

“When you’re a tight margin 50-50 Senate — 11-11 on the Judiciary Committee — one absence can make a difference.”