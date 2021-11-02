Early voting comes to an end in first election under new Iowa law

DES MOINES, IOWA — With in-person absentee coming to an end on Monday right before election day, county election offices were starting to fill up with more voters.

In Polk County, 347 voters were in voting today filling out their ballots for city and school elections. The average is usually 100 per day during this election cycle.

“We have been averaging over 100 people today, where as on Friday we had 339 people show up,” said Jamie Fitzgerald the Polk County Auditor. “Today has been extremely packed we think today we will get another 300. So people are out there making the decision on their candidates.”

Fitzgerald said that 85% of all absentee ballots have been turned back into the county office. He also gave a warning that if you still have an absentee ballot and intend to mail it, don’t. With the new voting law changes postmarks do not count if they were dated on election day. It needs to be in the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on the day of the election to count.

Polk County had 818 more voters in person in the elections office than in 2019 for just absentee voting. A lot more people in the area are wanting to let their voice be heard, but doing it before election day.

In Warren County voters were taking advantage of early voting as well. With a less populated area, voters still doubled the average of people in the auditor’s office compared to a normal day.

“We started out with maybe 30 people at the most,” said Traci VanderLinden the Warren County Auditor. “It has gradually increased. We had 50 to 60 towards the end of last week there.”

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; to find your polling place go to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website here.