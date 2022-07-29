DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Emus are on the loose in Danville.

Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “basically tackle them and hog-tie them.” She said, “They will use their talons to gut you with one swipe.”

“Leave them alone because they are huge, fast, and mean.” said Hueston.

The emus are from a retired State Trooper’s farm. He said four were let loose. Hueston said that someone intentionally opened the gate to his farm letting his cows and emus go.

Officials said one of the emus was hit by a bus.

This is a developing story.