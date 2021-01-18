FBI: 2nd Iowa man arrested in Capitol breach investigation

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 15: VA National Guard stands outside the razor wire fencing that surrounds the US Capitol on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s Capitol Riot the FBI has warned of additional threats against the US Capitol and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Liz Lynch/Getty Images)

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested by federal agents on suspicion of being among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol during a deadly pro-Trump insurrection on Jan. 6.

The FBI in Omaha, Nebraska, said in a news release that Leo Christopher Kelly was arrested Monday on a federal warrant charging him with three counts: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry with the intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of official business and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Kelly is the second Iowa man to be arrested in connection with the Washington, D.C., riot. Douglas Jensen surrendered to police in his hometown of Des Moines on Jan. 8.

Kelly told the Cedar Rapids Gazette in a January 11 interview that he was there and followed the crowd into the Senate chamber.