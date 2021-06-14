FBI report juvenile kidnapping out of Peru, Illinois

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released information of a juvenile kidnapping out of Peru, Illinois.

Law enforcement was informed of the abduction around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The victim is described as at 14-to 16-year-old female.

Several witnesses said they saw two men forcing the victim into what they described as a white pick-up truck with a topper near the intersection of Plum and 7th Street in Peru. Witnesses also reported hearing screaming or yelling.

Surveillance images of suspect vehicle:

The Peru Police Department is leading the investigation into the kidnapping with assistance from the FBI.

If anyone has any information about the , contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or directly with the Peru Police Department at 815-223-2151.

Note: The story has been updated to include photos of suspect vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story