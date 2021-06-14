FBI report juvenile kidnapping out of Peru, Illinois

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released information of a juvenile kidnapping out of Peru, Illinois.

Law enforcement was informed of the abduction around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The victim is described as at 14-to 16-year-old female.

Several witnesses said they saw two men forcing the victim into what they described as a white pick-up truck with a topper near the intersection of Plum and 7th Street in Peru. Witnesses also reported hearing screaming or yelling.

Surveillance images of suspect vehicle:

The Peru Police Department is leading the investigation into the kidnapping with assistance from the FBI.

If anyone has any information about the , contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or directly with the Peru Police Department at 815-223-2151.

Note: The story has been updated to include photos of suspect vehicle.