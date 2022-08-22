Sixty-two FFA members from around Iowa submitted 332 exhibits in the Farm Crops contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Entries were judged on August 11 and results are as follows:

Premier Exhibit

Champion: Dakota Rohwedder, Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland

Reserve Champion: Janelle Clark, Albia FFA, Albia

Sweepstakes Trophy

Champion: Ephraim Van Zante, Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

Reserve Champion: Dakota Rohwedder, Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland

Field Corn

Champion: Dakota Rohwedder, Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland (Gallon Shelled Corn)

Reserve Champion: Janelle Clark, Albia FFA, Albia (5 Ears of New Crop)

Popcorn & Ornamental Corn

Champion: Spencer Paysen, DeWitt Central FFA, DeWitt (Single Ear Ornamental)

Reserve Champion: Cali Stocker, Albia FFA, Albia (Ornamental Corn Display)

Small Grains, Legumes and Special Crops

Champion: Lucas Hledik, DeWitt Central FFA, DeWitt (Early Oats)

Reserve Champion: Spencer Paysen, DeWitt Central FFA, DeWitt (Rye)

Soybeans

Champion: Tanya Olsen, Forest City FFA, Forest City (Early Soybeans)

Reserve Champion: Cali Stocker, Albia FFA, Albia (Late Soybeans)

Sheaf Grains

Champion: Olivia McDermott, Maquoketa FFA, Maquoketa (Rye in Straw)

Reserve Champion: Ellen Olson, Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland (Early Oats)

Forages, Grasses and Legumes

Champion: Hannah Rohwedder, Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland (Alfalfa)

Reserve Champion: Dakota Rohweddar, Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland (Alfalfa)

Crop Display

Champion: Eliza Van Zante, Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville (5 Soybean Plants)

Reserve Champion: Trell Amoss, Albia FFA, Albia (Alfalfa)

Chapter Awards out of 16 chapters

1. Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

2. Calamus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland

3. Albia FFA, Albia

4. DeWitt Central FFA, DeWitt

5. Carroll Area FFA, Carroll

6. Forest City FFA, Forest City

7. Maquoketa FFA, Maquoketa

8. Atlantic FFA, Atlantic

9. North Scott FFA, Eldridge

10. Stanton FFA, Stanton