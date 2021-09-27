Fort Dodge shooting leads to attempted murder charge, police say

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A Fort Dodge man is charged with attempted murder after an early morning shooting Monday.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, officers responding to an armed robbery in the 100 block of North 22nd Street heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the west around 12:30 a.m. Soon after, calls came in to dispatch about shots fired near the 10 block of North 7th Street.

Witnesses said gunshots were fired from a silver Ford Mustang before it left the area. The gunshots hit an occupied vehicle but no one inside was injured.

The apparent suspect vehicle was located in the 400 block of North 26th Place around 1:15 a.m. and the owner of the vehicle contacted officers while they were on scene. Police were able to determine the owner, 29-year-old John E. Jackson, was involved in the shooting.

Jackson is charged with one count of attempted murder and is being held in the Webster County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000.

The investigation into the shooting continues.