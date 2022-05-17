PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds will sign a new biofuels requirement into law Tuesday morning.

The bill approved this session requires most gas stations to carry the higher 15-percent ethanol blend by 2026. Small stations that sell less than 300,000 gallons of fuel per year can get an exemption.

The bill won overwhelming bipartisan support during the session.

“I am just so proud that when Iowa’s ethanol industry and Iowa’s farmers needed support, House Democrats were here for them,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (D).

Rep. Lee Hein (R) said, “Here in Iowa we are the number one producer of ethanol in the United States, we need to stand up and support the product.”

Gov. Reynolds is scheduled to sign the legislation at 10:00 a.m. at a Prairie City farm.