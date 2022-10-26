Photographers take note – the deadline is coming up fast for the 2022 Capture the Heart of America Photo Contest.



Shutterbugs have until Monday, October 31 to enter their photos in this year’s contest. Photos entered in the contest must be related to agriculture and help preserve this vital piece of Americana. Photos must be submitted by the individual who took them. Contest sponsors, judges and SSNHA staff/members of their immediate family are not eligible to enter. Employees and volunteers of designated SSNHA Heritage Area Sites are eligible to submit entries.



There are six agriculture-related categories and over $1800 in cash prizes at stake in this year’s contest, including a new category, the “Faces of American Agriculture”. This is one of only two categories that accepts submissions from outside of Iowa. The “Faces of American Agriculture” category celebrates the people who work to fulfill people’s basic needs for food, energy, clothing and shelter.



Contest categories include:



* Iowa Farmscapes: This category highlights the beauty of Iowa’s rural countryside through artistic depictions of farm and field scenes.



* Life on the Iowa Farm: This category shares the stories of Iowa farmers who help feed the world and glimpses of day-to-day life on the farm.



* Silos & Smokestacks Partner Sites: Over 100 designated Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area Partner Sites are sharing their part of America’s agricultural story in a 37-county region of Northeast Iowa. This category lets visitors express their experiences at Heritage Area Partner Sites.



* Celebrations of Iowa Agriculture: This category commemorates the agricultural experiences at festivals, fairs and other ag related harvest events throughout the country.



* New Category! Faces of American Agriculture: More than 19 million Americans work in agriculture. This category shows people at work developing innovative technologies, identifying weeds and pests, solving water and soil issues, processing products found on store shelves and educating about agriculture.



* Agriculture in America: Agriculture is a major industry in America, ranging from hobby farms and small-scale producers to large commercial farms covering thousands of acres. This category celebrates the diverse industry of agriculture in our country. Entries should show this industry outside of Iowa and how farm life differs from state-to-state.



Awards presented:

* Best of Show – $500

* First Place – $100 (each category)

* Second Place – $50 (each category)

* Third Place – $25 (each category)

* People’s Choice – $50

* Visitor Guide Photo Feature Award – $250



For additional information about the photo contest, email photocontest@silosandsmokestacks.org, call (319) 234-4567 or click here.



