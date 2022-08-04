SAINT CHARLES, Iowa — The extreme heat returns this weekend just in time for one of central Iowa’s biggest outdoor music festivals.

A huge outdoor crowd is expected to gather for Hinterland in Saint Charles Thursday and organizers are already preparing for the extreme heat fans will face.

“Adding more water refilling stations, we’re encouraging our attendees to bring refillable water bottles. We have a new Way Cool cooling station up here at the Hinterland Cafe, and then we just encourage people to wear loose-fitting clothing and you know take it easy when they need to, grab a piece on the hill, take a seat,” said Sam Summers with Hinterland Music Festival.

First-aid and medical staff will also be on site to provide care if needed.

Many of the festival’s attendees will be camping on site for the steamy weekend. Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach the high 80s, while the rest of the festival is forecast to be in the 90s. The festival’s hottest day is projected to be Saturday, with a high of 99°.

The first band is set to take the stage at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

The headlining acts for the festival are:

Thursday, 9:15 p.m. – Billy Strings

Friday, 9:45 p.m. – Glass Animals

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Sunday, 9:00 p.m. – Phoebe Bridgers

For more information on the festival and the rest of the performers, click here.