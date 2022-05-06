DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced on Friday that it is cutting a further 57 positions from its corporate offices and offering those employees jobs in the retail sector. Its the third such move by Hy-Vee in recent months. In April they announced plans to cut 500 jobs in an advertisement run in local newspapers. The company says it is realigning its workforce to meet a changing nature of the grocery business. That includes a much smaller focus on the ‘Aisles Online’ grocery ordering system that had become popular during the pandemic. The company says it is also looking for savings as food and fuel prices skyrocket for them and customers.

This is the full statement on the job cuts released by Hy-Vee: