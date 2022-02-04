Two Iowa Army National Guard companies with about 250 soldiers total will be mobilizing to Poland, as part of their “mission year” of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle.

According to a release from the Iowa Army National Guard:

The 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City, and the 209th Medical Company Area Support, headquartered in Iowa City, were selected to support federal mobilization missions by the Department of Defense and the National Guard Bureau. These units will support Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission which enables the U.S. to provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting our NATO partners. The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies, while the 209th Medical Company will provide field hospital health service support. Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, made the initial announcement during the annual Condition of the Guard address in January. In 2020, personnel from the 1133rd Transportation Company and the 209th Medical Company aided in COVID-19 response efforts throughout Iowa. These Soldiers assisted with the transportation of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing site operations, and contact tracing. The 1133rd Transportation Company was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, and the global war on terrorism. The 209th Medical Company deployed to Iraq in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Then in 2005, the 209th Medical Company was activated in response to Hurricane Katrina. Iowa Army National Guard

Send-off ceremonies are currently being planned by the Iowa National Guard.