The State of Illinois has improved the way unclaimed money is returned to the rightful owners.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the state’s unclaimed property system had its one-millionth payment since 2015; 500,000 claims were paid between 2003 and 2014.

To see if you have any unclaimed money, click here and fill out the form. Unclaimed money can include lost pay checks, proceeds from a life insurance policy that weren’t paid out or uncollected contents of a safe deposit box.