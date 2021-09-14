Illinois governor urging Congress to protect reproductive health

AURORA, Ill. — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and several Illinois Democratic members of Congress called for federal legislation to protect reproductive health including abortion. The push comes after Texas’ restrictive abortion law went into effect.

The governor and members of Congress were met with a large and vocal group of anti-abortion demonstrators outside a Planned Parenthood in Aurora.

Priztker and three Illinois Democratic members of congress threw their support behind the Women’s Health Protection Act. It could come up for a vote in the House next week. It would federally protect a woman’s right to choose if approved by the Senate and singed by the president.

In 2019 the state passed a law that would ensure the right to choose regardless if Roe v. Wade is ultimately overturned by the Supreme Court.

The Democratic members of congress said they can’t wait for the court especially after the supreme Court allowed the Texas law known as SB8, which essentially bans abortion after six week. In that time frame, many women don’t know they are pregnant. The law also provides no exception for rape or incest.

The director of Planned Parenthood Illinois said since it went into effect, they have been seeing a steady number of patients from Texas.

Illinois Congresswoman Lauren Underwood is a co-sponsor of the bill making its way to the house floor.

“Politicians should not be making deeply personal decisions for somebody else,” she said.

The Department of Justice is challenging the Texas laws, while some states are looking to enact their own laws similar to that of Texas.