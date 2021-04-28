Illinois governor’s redistricting map comments cause concern for Republicans

Illinois Republicans are unhappy about comments Governor J.B. Pritzker made about the new political map today.

It came as Pritzker signed a new law during a news conference in Springfield.

Republicans say the governor is lying on a key campaign pledge.

In 2018, Pritzker said he would veto any redistricting map that is “drafted or created by legislators, political party leaders and/or their staffs or allies.”

Today, our bureau asked the governor if he plans to keep his word.

“I will veto an unfair map,” Pritzker said. “I’ve also said that in order for us to have an independent commission, we needed to have a constitutional amendment, something that would actually change the way the process operates today in the constitution. That did not happen. So now, as we reach the end of the session, and I look to the legislature for their proposal for a redistricting map.”

Except in 2018, he said something different.

Back then, he said if the Statehouse couldn’t change the constitution, lawmakers should just agree to adopt the map an independent commission drew.

It’s something he no longer insists on.

Meanwhile, Congressman Rodney Davis’ political career could hinge on how Democrats draw the new map.

He slammed the governor for lying, saying the governor will “tighten his party’s grip on power for another decade.”

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said the governor suffers from “retrograde amnesia.”