HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Natalie Evans of Jacksonville, Illinois, 19, was crowned the 64th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.

“I’m the first state queen from Morgan County – I’m proud to represent Morgan County.” Evans said. “I was so surprised when they called my number. I thought I did well, but I was honestly surprised.

Officials say Evans represented her county, which is near Springfield, Illinois, at the 113th Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention on Sunday. Evans is the daughter of Sean and Amy Evans and is currently attending Murray State University majoring in pre-veterinarian with a minor in chemistry. She hopes to complete her education at the University of Illinois and become a large animal vet.

A media release says Evans will be a summer employee of the Department of Agriculture. She will travel to about 30 county fairs and will be the official hostess of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fair. As queen, Evans’ main duty is to emphasize the importance of agriculture and county fairs to Illinois.

Officials say in total, this year’s convention had more than 2,500 in attendance.