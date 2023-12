JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in central Illinois, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the earthquake happened around 4:10 a.m. Monday near Waltonville, a village in Jefferson County, Illinois.

So far, there have been no reports of damage. No further details have been provided.

Just last month, a 3.6 magnitude quake was centered about a mile southeast of Standard, Illinois — which is southwest of La Salle.