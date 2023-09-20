CHICAGO (WMBD) — One lucky Illinois resident plans to retire early after winning $2 million.

According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the top prize from a 100X Payout Instant Ticket. The winning ticket was bought at Pilot Travel Center, located at 3801 N. Division St. in Morris.

“My wife and I stopped for gas and I picked up a scratch-off ticket,” the winner said. “She said, ‘Don’t scratch it in front of me – I’m bad luck.’ So once we got back home, I scratched the ticket alone and I couldn’t believe it – the ticket was a $2 million winner! I was laughing and crying at the same time. We are just ecstatic.”

With the extra money, the winner decided it was time to retire.

“When I told my boss the news of my retirement, he wasn’t happy,” the winner said. “He asked me – ‘What’s it going to take to get you to stay?’ I chuckled and said, ‘$2 million dollars!’”

In addition to this winner, 19 other Illinois lottery players have won instant ticket jackpots that made them millionaires this year.

In 2023, more than 48 million winning instant tickets have been sold in Illinois, netting lottery players $1.04 billion in prizes.

More information is available on the Illinois Lottery’s website.