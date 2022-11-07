Update 11:13 a.m.

The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on Monday.

Urbana Police confirmed that high school staff contacted the school resource officer at about 7 a.m. concerning a threat from an unknown person. The caller said that he was going to kill students at the high school by shooting them and also mentioned pipe bombs. Throughout the next hour, the school received further, similar threats from an unknown man and woman from different numbers.

Officials said that, out of an abundance of caution, school at both the high and middle schools were canceled for the day pending verification of the validity of the threats and the subsequent investigation. UHS was immediately placed on lockdown and busses that were carrying students to the school were redirected to a predetermined site to be reunited with their parents.

Police later learned that a message was also left on the voicemail of the middle school containing similar threats.

Law enforcement personnel from the Urbana and University of Illinois Police Departments, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois Secretary of State Police responded to the schools to assist in the evacuation of students. Explosive detecting K9s and law enforcement personnel are securing the schools while the FBI are assisting Urbana Police in investigating the issue further.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Alternatively, people can remain anonymous by submitting information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. That can be done by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

Update 10:22 a.m.

Urbana Superintendent Ivory-Tatum sent an email to high school families confirming the details that led to the school lockdown this morning, and subsequent high school and middle school closures.

UHS Families,

Thank you for your quick response and cooperation. All students and staff are safe and off campus. The high school is closed for the day while officers search the building to rule out any actual or potential threats.

This morning before school started, we received multiple phone calls detailing a possible school shooting and bomb threats. UHS was immediately put on lockdown, and students, staff, and buses en route were redirected to our reunification site.

Once we receive more information today, we will send an update as the investigation continues.

Dr. Ivory-Tatum and UHS Admin

Update 9:23 a.m.

Officials confirm that both Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School will be closed today.

Earlier this morning, Superintendent, Dr. Ivory-Tatum sent a communication earlier to parents before 8 a.m., confirming that there was a “possible shooting” at Urbana High School. In response to the the threat, the school was placed on lockdown with buses rerouted to Lincoln Square.

Urbana Police Department and Urbana Superintendent are expected to provide a more details later this morning.

Original article

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We have received multiple reports that students arriving at Urbana High School this morning are being sent back home.

Parents are saying that school is shut down, and that school busses are being rerouted. The cause of the closure is not confirmed.

Neither Urbana High School or Urbana Police Department are providing any details at this time.

This is a developing story.