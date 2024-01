Cannabis sales are booming in Illinois.

This is the third year in a row of record-setting growth for adult use of recreational marijuana.

The record set for 2023 exceeds $1.6 billion. Dispensaries sold more than 42,000,000 items last year, which is a 15% increase from 2022.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the benefits from the sales will be used to help the state’s historically overlooked areas.