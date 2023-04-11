CHICAGO — Chicago has been selected to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Chicago last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996 at the United Center. In 2020, the convention was in Milwaukee.

It will be held Aug. 19-22, 2024. The Sun-Times reports that evening events will be at the United Center and daytime business will be conducted at McCormick Place.

Illinois Dem. officials have been pushing for Chicago to be selected for over a year.

Chicago beat out bids from Atlanta, New York and Houston. The Sun-Times first reported the news.

Republicans will be hosting their convention beginning on July 15 just a little north in Milwaukee.

Officials statements are below.

“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” said President Joe Biden. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down. From repairing our roads and bridges, to unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating over 12.5 million new good-paying jobs, we’ve already delivered so much for hard working Americans – now it’s time to finish the job.”

“The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will welcome people from across the nation to an unforgettable event highlighting our party’s vision for lifting up working families and those who too often have been left out and left behind,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Our great global city and its diverse communities, unparalleled hospitality, and world renowned venues shows off the best of America and its people represent the heart of our country.”

“Chicago is a world-class city that looks like America and demonstrates the values of the Democratic Party,” said Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson. “We are unmatched when it comes to hosting events of this scale. I look forward to working closely with the DNC to facilitate a spectacular convention that showcases Chicago’s diverse culture, our beautiful lakefront, our renowned hospitality sector, and our best asset: our amazing people.”

“I am deeply honored that President Biden and the DNC have chosen Chicago,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “I want to commend all the City government leaders who demonstrated with a proven track record of excellence that by choosing Chicago, the DNC, convention delegates, volunteers and others would be treated to a first class experience in our world class city. The DNC will create once-in-a-generation opportunities for job creation and business growth here in our city, and I’m proud that we got it done for the people of Chicago.”

“I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. “The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families. I’m grateful to the leadership of Chicago’s bid for being great partners, as well as to the other cities for putting forward such strong bids.”

“We look forward to the DNC’s convention where their radical agenda will be on full display for the world to see. Voters will soundly reject whichever out-of-touch liberal the Democrats nominate in Chicago and instead elect our Republican nominee as the next President of the United States,” said the Republican National Convention.